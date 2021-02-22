Wheeler said Sunday after his second bullpen session of spring training that he has experienced no issues with his throwing since undergoing surgery in October to repair the fingernail on his right middle finger, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheeler underwent the same procedure on the fingernail during his time in the minors and bounced back effectively, and he's hoping his latest surgery will solve the matter once and for all. Even after ripping the fingernail off last September, Wheeler proceeded to make three starts to close out his first season in Philadelphia, managing to reach the eighth inning in two of them.