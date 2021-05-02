Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

It looked like the right-hander might be chased from the game quickly after Wheeler got tagged for four runs in the top of the first inning, but he righted the ship against his former team and gave the Phillies a chance to come back and take him off the hook for his third loss of the year. Wheeler tossed 97 pitches (67 strikes) before exiting, and he'll carry a 3.49 ERA and 41:12 K:BB through 38.2 innings into his next outing.