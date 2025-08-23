Wheeler (shoulder) will undergo season-ending thoracic outlet decompression surgery, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Wheeler underwent a procedure Monday to remove a blood clot in his right shoulder. Since then, he's been diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which will require a more significant surgery. The projected recovery timeline is 6-8 months, which puts Wheeler's 2026 Opening Day availability in doubt. He'll finish the 2025 season with a 10-5 record, a 2.71 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and a 195:33 K:BB across 149.2 innings.