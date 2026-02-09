Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Wheeler (shoulder) being ready for Opening Day, but he "doesn't think he'll be too far behind that," Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

The declaration largely vibes with previous reports on Wheeler's timetable, though Thomson's words are the clearest indication yet that the Phillies don't plan on having Wheeler available for Opening Day. Recovering from venous thoracic outlet surgery -- which is the less severe of the two TOS diagnoses -- Wheeler began a throwing program in early December and his rehab has gone off without a hitch to this point. More clarity on Wheeler's timeline could be available during spring training, but it seems he has a good shot to make his season debut sometime in April.