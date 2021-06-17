Wheeler (5-3) tossed six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing five hits and four walks while fanning six. He earned the win.

Wheeler has tossed two straight scoreless outings and has been pitching lights out of late, as he has given up two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight appearances. The right-hander owns an excellent 1.25 ERA across that eight-game span and will look to keep this dominant stretch alive when he takes the ball next week at home against the Nationals.