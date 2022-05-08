Wheeler (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 31-year-old will join fellow starting pitcher Zach Eflin (undisclosed), who was previously scheduled to start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, on the COVID-19 injured list. Wheeler lined up to start during the three-game series in Seattle this week, which begins Monday, but it's now unclear when he'll next take the mound. He'll remain away from the team until he clears MLB's COVID protocols.