Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Looks sharper in fourth rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wheeler (shoulder) struck out nine and allowed four hits and no walks while allowing three runs in 5.2 innings in his fourth rehab start with Double-A Reading on Tuesday.
Wheeler built himself up to 72 pitches Tuesday, an encouraging sign during the final stages of last year's venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. The right-hander is next slated to make a fifth and perhaps final rehab appearance with Reading on Sunday. Manager Rob Thomson did note Tuesday that Wheeler could make a sixth rehab start, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, depending on how the hurler fares in his outing Sunday.
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