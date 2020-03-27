Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Mediocre spring numbers
Wheeler finished his Grapefruit League campaign with a 5.40 ERA and a 9:3 K:BB in 8.1 innings.
Small-sample ERAs don't mean much, and they shouldn't be too worrying in Wheeler's case. He posted spring ERAs of 8.10 and 4.80 in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but finished the regular season with ERAs of 3.31 and 3.96. He'll slot in as the Phillies second starter behind Aaron Nola this season.
