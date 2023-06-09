Wheeler did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk over 7.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out eight.

Wheeler nearly added his name to the history books Thursday, no-hitting the Tigers before Tyler Nevin singled with one out in the seventh inning. Detroit would later tie the game 1-1 in the frame, leaving Wheeler with a no-decision. It was quite a bounce back from the 33-year-old right-hander, who allowed seven runs in just 3.2 frames in his last outing against the Nationals. Wheeler's been dominant at times this season, though he's lacked consistency. His ERA is now at 3.91 with a 1.12 WHIP and 87:17 K:BB through 13 starts (76 innings) this season.