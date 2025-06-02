Wheeler won't make a start for the Phillies during their three-game trip in Toronto to begin the week and is expected to remain in Philadelphia while he awaits the birth of his child, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia had previously confirmed Wheeler as its starter for Tuesday's series opener, but with his wife expected to give birth any day now, he'll be away from the team while he welcomes a new child into the world. The Phillies will go with Cristopher Sanchez, Mick Abel and Jesus Luzardo as their three starters in Toronto, but Wheeler could meet back up with the team in Pittsburgh and take the hill as soon as Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.