Wheeler is scheduled to join the Phillies in Los Angeles and return from the COVID-19 injured list to start Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Along with Zach Eflin, Wheeler was one of two Philadelphia starting pitchers to land on the COVID-19 IL over the weekend. Though Eflin has yet to be activated after testing positive for the virus, Wheeler was able to clear MLB's COVID-19-related protocols in swifter fashion. He'll be returning to the mound Thursday after more than a week of rest after tossing a season-high 7.2 innings in his last outing May 4 against the Rangers.