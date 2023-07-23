Wheeler (7-5) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Though Wheeler was charged with the loss, he pitched very well in the contest, giving up just a sixth-inning run and holding the Guardians without an extra-base hit. However, Cleveland rookie hurler Tanner Bibee was a notch better, keeping the Phillies scoreless over seven frames before turning the game over to the bullpen to secure the 1-0 victory. Fantasy managers who roster Wheeler should still be pleased with his performance -- it was his first time allowing fewer than three runs over his past five starts, which coincided with the fact that he didn't allow a long ball for the first time during that span. The veteran right-hander also notched his 12th quality start of the campaign, which is tied for ninth-most in MLB.