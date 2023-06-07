Wheeler and the Phillies won't face the Tigers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to poor air quality in Philadelphia, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With the Canadian wildfires creating hazardous air in many parts of the Northeast, Wednesday's game will be postponed to Thursday at 6:05 p.m. ET, in the hope that playing conditions will be more favorable in 24 hours. As a result of the postponement, Wheeler will likely just be bumped back one day in the schedule and start Thursday.