Wheeler won't start Monday against the White Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The Phillies and White Sox will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday. Expect Wheeler to take the hill for one of those games, while Bailey Falter starts the other half of the twin bill.
More News
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Settles for quality start Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Next start pushed back•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Fans seven in Saturday's loss•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Takes tough loss in Game 6•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: To get extra rest, start Game 6•