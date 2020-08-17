Wheeler (3-0) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Mets.

Wheeler was forced to settle for a no-decision in his last turn through the rotation. However, he was sharp against the Mets as he held them scoreless outside of two runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander's strikeout rate has been down to begin the season, but he's been able to mainly limit run production with a 2.81 ERA over 25.2 innings across four starts this season. He'll attempt to remain effective on the road Saturday against Atlanta.