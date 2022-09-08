Wheeler (forearm) played catch Thursday for the second time since he was briefly shut down from throwing earlier this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler had been in consideration to come off the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Marlins, but he had his return date pushed back after his forearm flared up again. He's expected to play catch again Friday from 120 feet out before stepping back on the mound for a side session later in the weekend. If Wheeler's forearm responds well to the activity, it's possible he could return from the IL next week without requiring a rehab start in the minors.