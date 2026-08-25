Wheeler (10-5) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings.

Wheeler looked entirely off his game Monday -- he tied season-worst marks with five walks and four homers allowed while needing 103 pitches to cover just four frames. The veteran hurler's outing ended on an especially sour note when he gave up back-to-back long balls leading off the fifth inning before being pulled. Wheeler has now gone six straight starts without completing six innings, and he's given up four or more runs four times during that span while going 0-3. After posting an outstanding 2.13 ERA across 15 first-half appearances, he's stumbled to a 7.18 ERA through seven second-half starts. He'll try to turn things around the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be a road matchup versus the Angels.