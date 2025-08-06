Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Wheeler's next start will be pushed back from Friday to Sunday in Texas while the right-hander manages shoulder stiffness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler felt some stiffness following his most recent start in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. He was sent for an MRI -- which came back negative -- and the hurler was able to play catch Wednesday. The Phillies don't appear concerned that the shoulder could be a lingering issue for Wheeler, but fantasy managers should nonetheless keep a eye on news pertaining to the 35-year-old leading up to Sunday. Assuming he makes it through his between-starts bullpen session without issue, Wheeler isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday.