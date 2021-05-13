Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Nationals. allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the season, tossing 65 of his 98 pitches for strikes, but Wheeler exited the game in line for a loss until the Phillies tied the game up in the ninth. He'll take a 2.85 ERA and outstanding 56:13 K:BB through 53.2 innings into his next outing.