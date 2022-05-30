Wheeler registered a no-decision during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Mets, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Wheeler struggled out of the gates by permitting all three runs on three hits, a walk and an error in the bottom of the first inning, but Philadelphia was able to rally in the later innings to erase him from the record. Sunday's performance concludes a strong May that saw the 31-year-old feature a 1.65 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 40:5 K:BB in 32.2 innings across five starts. A 2.33 FIP suggests Wheeler's 3.16 ERA stands to Improve some, and his next opportunity will come against the Angels next weekend.