Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Rare hiccup in no-decision

Wheeler took a no-decision Monday against the Marlins, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in three innings. He struck out six.

It was easily the shortest outing of the year for Wheeler, who also turned in his shortest start since 2022. Not only was it also the first time he gave up at least five runs since May of last season, it was somewhat concerning to see the star right-hander's four-seam fastball average only 93.5 mph after it averaged 95.1 mph for the campaign entering Monday. Wheeler still has a fine 2.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 123:23 K:BB over 103 innings, and he'll be looking to flush Monday's dud his next time out in Baltimore.