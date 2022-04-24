Wheeler (0-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings as the Phillies fell 5-3 to the Brewers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander got handed a 3-0 lead after three innings, but Wheeler couldn't make it stick, getting tagged for all four of his runs in the top of the fifth. While his .372 BABIP is bound to come down, Wheeler's 8.53 ERA through three starts can't be chalked up merely to bad luck, as his 17.7 percent strikeout rate and 7.9 percent swinging strike rate are well below last year's marks and parallel the drop in his velocity -- his 95.0 mph average fastball has lost more than two ticks from 2021.