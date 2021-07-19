Wheeler (7-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Marlins on Sunday.

Wheeler has now given up four earned runs in each of his last two starts, but he got ample run support from the Philliess and picked up his seventh win of the year Sunday. The right-hander has been somewhat inconsistent recently, and he's posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 43.1 innings across his last seven outings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against Atlanta on Saturday.