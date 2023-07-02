Wheeler (7-4) picked up the win Saturday in a 19-4 rout of the Nationals, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander was far from sharp, tossing 55 of 85 pitches for strikes before exiting, but he got more than enough run support to allow him to win his fourth straight decision. Since his last loss May 22, Wheeler's posted a 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB through 41.1 innings, and he'll get one more turn through the rotation before the All-Star break, a start that lines up for next weekend in Miami.