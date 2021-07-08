Wheeler (6-5) allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Wheeler was hit around by the Cubs early on, as he surrendered five of his seven runs in the first two innings. He was hurt by his defense in the opening frame but still clearly didn't have his best stuff. The eight hits allowed were his highest mark since May 12 -- a span of nine outings. Positively, Wheeler managed 14 swinging strikes on 97 pitches and surrendered no walks or home runs. Despite the shaky outing, Wheeler has maintained a tremendous 2.26 ERA with a 145:26 K:BB across 119.2 innings on the campaign.