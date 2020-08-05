Wheeler (2-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees after giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

The right-hander labored out of the gate as he surrendered four hits, a walk and three runs over the first two frames, but he tightened things up over the next four innings. Wheeler now has a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB through his first two starts (13 innings) with the Phillies. Depending how Philadelphia orients its rotation coming out of Wednesday's twin bill, his next turn will come Monday versus Atlanta or Tuesday against Baltimore.