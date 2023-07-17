Wheeler did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings in a 7-6 win over the Padres. He struck out seven.

Wheeler struggled with power in Sunday's no-decision, surrendering solo homers to Ha-Seong Kim and Xander Bogaerts while also giving up three doubles. The long balls marked his fourth consecutive start allowing a home run. Prior to his last four starts, Wheeler had only given up five homers in 2023. Though Wheeler owns a 4.04 ERA through 111.1 innings, he boasts an impressive 126:22 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Guardians at Progressive Field.