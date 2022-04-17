Wheeler (0-2) earned the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in an 11-3 loss Sunday in Miami.

After a scoreless first inning, the first four batters reached safely and scored in the second inning. The Marlins tacked on another run in the third and after the first three batters reached in the fourth, Wheeler was removed. Typically a pitcher with great command, the 2021 All-Star has walked four batters and hit three more in 7.2 innings this season. He will look to bounce back in his next scheduled start, Saturday against Milwaukee.