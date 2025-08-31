The Phillies transferred Wheeler (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction was merely a formality, as Wheeler has already been ruled out for the season after recently having a procedure to remove a blood clot near his right shoulder as well as a more significant thoracic outlet decompression surgery. The latter surgery carries an estimated recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months, which could put Wheeler at risk of missing the start of the 2026 season. With Wheeler shifting to the 60-day injured list, the Phillies were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Tim Mayza (lat), who was claimed off waivers from the Pirates.