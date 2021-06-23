Wheeler (5-4) was charged with the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across three innings.

Wheeler's velocity was down from the beginning during what was his shortest start since June 19, 2017. He threw 73 pitches, including 46 strikes. After giving up two runs in the first inning, he retired the side in the second. Unfortunately, it was a long and tough third inning that wound up being his last. The amiss start was a rare one for the right-hander, who has compiled a 2.36 ERA and 0.98 WHIP overall this year. Wheeler is projected to take on his former team on the road Sunday against the Mets.