Wheeler (forearm) is on track to begin throwing in three-to-five days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wheeler hit the injured list Thursday with right forearm tendinitis, but he's since downplayed the issue, saying he's dealt with the problem before and that he could have potentially pitched through it. He'll instead skip at least two turns in the rotation, but it's possible he misses no more than that, as he expects to return after throwing just a pair of bullpen sessions. Bailey Falter has stepped into the rotation in his place and will start Friday against the Pirates.