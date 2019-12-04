Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Signs with Phillies

Wheeler signed a five year, $118 million deal with the Phillies on Wednesday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler will remain in the NL East, where he spent the first five seasons of his big-league career for the Mets. After an injury-filled start to his career, Wheeler has emerged as a solid starter over the last two seasons, averaging 30 starts while posting a 3.65 ERA and a 3.37 WHIP. He'll slot in next to Aaron Nola at the top of the Phillies' rotation.