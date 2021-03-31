Manager Joe Girardi confirmed that Wheeler would start the Phillies' second game of the season Saturday against Atlanta, Pat Gallen of CBS 3 Philadelphia reports.

Wheeler made good on the first season of the five-year, $118 million deal he signed with the Phillies last winter, posting a 2.92 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 11 starts in the abbreviated 2020 campaign. Those strong ratios were somewhat marred by a substantial dip in his strikeout rate (career-worst 6.7 K/9), but Wheeler at least provided some hope for a bounce back in that areas this spring. He finished the Phillies' Grapefruit League slate with 22 strikeouts in 19.1 innings, and after topping out at five frames over his six spring starts, he should head into his 2021 season debut without any major restrictions to his pitch count.