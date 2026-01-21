Wheeler (shoulder) will be behind the Phillies' other starting pitchers at the beginning of spring training, but indications are that "he will not be too far behind," Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler had an operation in mid-August to remove a blood clot near his right shoulder and then underwent venous thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late September. He began a throwing program in early December, however, and long-tossed from 90 feet last week as part of what was "a very heavy workload for him," manager Rob Thomson said. While the Phillies have not ruled Wheeler out for Opening Day, it seems a stint on the injured list to begin the season is the likeliest course of action. There's no guarantee Wheeler will regain his pre-surgery form, although venous thoracic outlet syndrome is considered the less severe of the two TOS diagnoses.