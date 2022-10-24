Wheeler did not factor in the Game 5 decision Sunday during the 4-3 win, allowing two runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out eight in six innings against the Padres.

In the first postseason of his career, Wheeler delivered his fourth straight quality start of the playoffs with at least six innings and three runs allowed or less. His first blemish came on a solo homer from Juan Soto in the fourth, and his second run allowed was scored after he was removed from the game in the seventh inning following a leadoff single. The 32-year old righty has been a dominant force on the mound in the postseason, amassing 25.1 innings and allowing just five runs (1.79 ERA) while striking out 25. His next start will come in the World Series against the Astros -- Wheeler did not face them in the regular season.