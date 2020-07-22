Wheeler is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Marlins after his wife Dominque gave birth to a healthy boy earlier this week, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old's availability for the start of the season has remained up in the air throughout summer training due to the impending birth of the couple's first child, but he won't end up missing any starts. Wheeler was previously expected to miss two turns through the rotation while on paternity leave, but he'll instead begin the season as the No. 2 starter with no expected interruptions on the horizon. The right-hander had a 3.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 195:50 K:BB over 195.1 innings with the Mets last season before signing a five-year, $118 million deal with the Phillies in December.