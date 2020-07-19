Wheeler is starting Sunday's exhibition contest against the Orioles, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 30-year-old's status for the start of the season remains up in the air with his wife pregnant and due essentially any day, but for now he lines up to start Saturday against the Marlins. Wheeler also expressed some concerns in early July about returning from paternity leave amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hasn't provided any further indications that he's considering opting out. He's expected to miss two starts once his wife goes into labor, due to the standard three days on the paternity list plus going through the necessary protocols before rejoining the team.
More News
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Unsure of return from paternity•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: May miss time for paternity leave•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Big strikeout numbers this spring•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Signs with Phillies•
-
Zack Wheeler: Turns down qualifying offer•
-
Zack Wheeler: Extended qualifying offer•