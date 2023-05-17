Wheeler (3-3) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Wheeler gave up a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth innings, and the Phillies couldn't cover the damage. His eight strikeouts marked his second-best total of the season, but he's now gone three starts without a win. The right-hander now has a 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB through 51 innings across nine starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs this weekend if the Phillies opt to utilize a four-man rotation to close out the week with an off day Thursday.