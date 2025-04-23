Wheeler did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

Both runs against Wheeler came on Brett Baty's two-out homer in the second inning. Otherwise, the right-hander was excellent, recording his fourth quality start in six outings this year. The 34-year-old Wheeler sports a 3.62 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and a league-leading 50 strikeouts through 37.1 innings this season. His next start currently lines up for next week against the Nationals.