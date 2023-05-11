Wheeler did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings during a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

Aside from a solo home run by Brandon Belt in the fifth, Wheeler was sharp through a season-high seven innings and struck out at least seven batters for the fourth time this year. Belt's long ball was the first allowed by the right-hander since his first start of the season, but Wednesday's performance was still a great bounce-back effort for Wheeler, who got touched up by the Red Sox last time out. Through eight appearances (45 innings), Wheeler sports a 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 53:12 K:BB, and he'll look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a a three-game set in San Francisco.