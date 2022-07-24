Wheeler did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none over seven innings.

Wheeler was removed from Saturday's contest in the seventh inning with the game tied at one apiece. He threw 69 of 106 pitches for strikes and allowed just one earned run on a second inning solo homer from Nico Hoerner. Wheeler earned a quality start in the game, his third in four games this month. He has 12 quality starts this season, and his performance on Saturday lowered his ERA to 2.78.