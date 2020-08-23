Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander was sharp, throwing 71 of 105 pitches for strikes while setting a season high for strikeouts, and Wheeler took a shutout into the seventh inning before Austin Riley tagged him for a two-run shot. Unfortunately for the Phillies, the new high-leverage duo of Hector Neris and Brandon Workman proceeded to melt down in the eighth and ninth. Wheeler will take a 2.76 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next outing Friday, a rematch with Atlanta back at Citizens Bank Park.