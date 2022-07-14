Wheeler (8-5) was tagged with the loss Wednesday after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four against the Blue Jays.

Wheeler simply didn't have his best stuff Wednesday, surrendering six runs for the first time since April 17. Most notably, the right-hander gave up two homers in the fourth frame, a solo blast by Vladimir Guerrero and a two-run shot to Teoscar Hernandez. Coming into the contest, he had registered three straight quality starts, but the poor outing saw his ERA jump from 2.46 to a still impressive 2.89 over 17 starts this season. Wheeler is not expected to make another start until after the All-Star break, tentatively lining up to face the Cubs on July 22.