Wheeler (4-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out eight across seven innings as he took the loss against the Rays on Saturday.

Wheeler did not allow a runner in scoring position until two outs in the fourth and proceeded to allow that baserunner to score after Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a bloop single into center to tie the game at 1-1. The 30-year-old ran into more trouble the following inning as he allowed six batters to reach base, resulting in three more runs for the Rays. Despite the mid-game struggles, Wheeler completed seven innings while throwing 118 pitches as the Phillies were hopeful they could stray away from their horrendous bullpen for as long as possible. Wheeler will his breakout 2020 campaign with a 2.92 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 71 inninngs.