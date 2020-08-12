Wheeler allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.2 innings Tuesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler held the Orioles scoreless through five innings but was never particularly dominant, as he allowed at least one baserunner in each of the first three innings. He sat down six in a row and appeared to be in a rhythm until he allowed four of the first six batters he faced to reach base in the sixth frame, accounting for all three of his earned runs. While Wheeler has a 2.89 ERA through 18.2 innings, he has yet to display the ability to miss bats as he has just eight strikeouts compared to five walks. He'll draw his next start Sunday against the Mets.