Wheeler (11-7) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings to take the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Wheeler held the Mets scoreless through four innings, though he allowed a pair of runs in each of his final two frames. His control was notably lacking, and he has now handed out at least three free passes in three of his last five starts. Wheeler has also been hit hard by the Mets in back-to-back outings, surrendering a combined 10 earned runs in 11.1 innings. Despite the recent stumble, Wheeler still has a 3.07 ERA and a 148:33 K:BB across 138 frames for the season.