Wheeler allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings but was not involved in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

All four runs that Wheeler allowed came via the long ball. Buster Posey had two solo home runs while Tommy La Stella pitched in with a two-run blast of his own. Wheeler has gotten roughed up a bunch since pitching a gem in his first outing of the year. The 30-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 22 hits while sporting a 16:8 K:BB over his last 16.2 innings and will look to right the ship Monday against the Cardinals.