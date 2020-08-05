Wheeler will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't started since making his season debut July 25, since the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak put both teams on hiatus last week. Wheeler will look to build on his dominating opening performance after allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings.
