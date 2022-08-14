Wheeler (11-6) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Mets.

Wheeler had given up just five runs over his previous four starts after yielding six runs against Toronto on July 13. Most of the damage against him Sunday came during a four-run fourth inning highlighted by James McCann's two-run single. Wheeler still owns an impressive 2.92 ERA with a 142:29 K:BB through 22 starts. The 32-year-old righty is projected for a rematch with the Mets at home next week.