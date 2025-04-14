Wheeler (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Wheeler blanked the Cardinals through three frames, but Willson Contreras was able to open up the scoring with a two-run blast in the fourth. The Cardinals tacked on two more in the sixth with three doubles in the inning. After a hot start to the year, Wheeler has allowed nine runs over his last two starts. His three strikeouts were the fewest in a start since he had two May 12 last year. Sunday was also the first time Wheeler has gone consecutive outings without a quality start since June 25 & July 1 in 2023. The 35-year-old righty is lined up for an excellent bounce back opportunity at home against the Marlins this week.